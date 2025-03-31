Ancient Indian knowledge system very useful for rebuilding world: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Mar 31 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said the world is looking up to India for solutions, stressing the significance of the country's ancient knowledge systems in the process of world rebuilding.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of a book on Vedic Mathematics, Bhagwat highlighted the importance of traditional Indian wisdom with modern scientific knowledge for global welfare.

He said the knowledge embedded in our shastras (sacred scriptures) is not only vital to the Indian knowledge system but also offers immense value in the global context.

"The world is looking up to India for solutions and the ancient Indian knowledge system is very useful for rebuilding the world," Bhagwat said.

He said the world has been seeking solutions from India for a long time, and today, the demand is more pronounced, as they are not getting any other solution.

He further said that if India aspires to lead the world, it must reflect on the knowledge that has been developed over the last 2,000 years.

"However, this perspective remains incomplete and unsuccessful. To address this incompleteness, it is necessary to re-examine and reconstruct our scriptures based on our intrinsic values and utilise them effectively in today's context for the advancement of the country," Bhagwat added. PTI CLS NSK