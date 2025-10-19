Ancient Indians propagated culture, didn't conquer or convert: Bhagwat

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said Indians in ancient times travelled world over to propagate culture and science, but never conquered or indulged in religious conversion.

Speaking at the launch of the Arya Yug Vishay Kosh encyclopedia here, Bhagwat said many invaders have looted and enslaved India, and the last ones to invade looted the minds of Indians.

"Our ancestors travelled from Mexico to Siberia and taught science and culture to the world. They didn't convert anyone or conquer. We went with sadhbhavna (goodwill) and a message of unity," he said.

"Many invaders came and looted us and made us slaves. The last ones to invade looted our minds. We forgot our strengths and what we can share with the world," he said.

"Spiritual knowledge is still flourishing and we, as descendants of Aryavrat, have science and weapons, strength and power, faith and knowledge," Bhagwat said. PTI MR ARU