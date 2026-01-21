Ancient Thenkishamman temple in Nilgiris to be renovated after 50 years

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Jan 21 (PTI) The renovation of the ancient Moonpo Thenkishamman temple, the presiding deity of the Toda tribal community, commenced on Wednesday at Muthanadu Mund near here after a gap of 50 years.

Muthanadu Mund is considered the head village among the 67 settlements of the Toda community spread across the Nilgiris district. The district is home to six ancient tribal groups -- Toda, Kurumba, Kota, Kattu Nayaka, Irula, and Paniya.

As part of the traditional renovation process, the tribal men observed a strict fast for two months, said tribal elders.

During this period, they stayed in forest areas to collect specific natural materials required for the temple roof, such as bamboo, cane, and a unique variety of grass known locally as 'avil'.

On Wednesday, the tribal men gathered in front of the temple to perform special prayers before beginning the work to remove the old thatched roof.

The event drew international attention as professors and students from fine arts and engineering colleges in Sri Lanka, Norway, London, England, and Canada participated to study the unique culture, traditions, and lifestyle of the Toda people.

The tribal elders explained that the renovation is a community effort to preserve their heritage. The Toda people, known for their distinct barrel shaped temples and traditional embroidery, continue to follow ancestral customs in maintaining their religious structures.

The renovation work is expected to continue using the traditionally sourced forest materials to restore the temple to its original form, officials said.