Ancient wisdom proves spirituality & scientific discovery not foes but allies: J-K LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) Asserting that India’s strength lies not just in its human resources, innovation, startups and science, but also in its inner spiritual flame, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said India alone will guide the world towards the right path in the future.

Sinha also said that India’s ancient wisdom proves that spirituality and scientific discovery are not foes but allies.

For India, science labs and ashrams are not rivals, they are twin milestones on the same path, he said.

"India''s strength lies not just in its human resources, innovation, startups, science and space technology, but also in its inner spiritual flame, ignited for millennia through wisdom and meditation," Sinha said while addressing the Dyar Daham celebrations, part of the Mahashivratri festivities, at the Mata Bhadrakali Asthapan in Jammu.

Calling upon the people to celebrate India’s grand renaissance, Sinha said, “For thousands of years, the sacred land of India has journeyed toward spiritual excellence, with our saints and great souls reaching the pinnacle of consciousness.” “In the near future, India alone will guide the world towards the right path. Society, especially the youth, should recognise and harness its spiritual fire alongside its technological and scientific prowess to surpass other nations in the development journey,” the LG said.

He also said that India is sparking two revolutions at once – “the outer one empowers infrastructure, artificial intelligence and the digital economy. The inner one transforms consciousness, values and a global vision for society”.

“We are not just conquering quantum computing; we are awakening a quantum consciousness in daily life. This dual revolution will make India not merely prosperous, but a balanced superpower,” he said.

"Our rishis and sages were the original scientists, excelling in both realms. The world now acknowledges that India gifted humanity knowledge and spirituality, paving the way for modern progress,” the LG said.

Marking the occasion, Sinha laid the foundation for a cultural heritage centre on the temple premises.