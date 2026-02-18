Andaman: 4 arrested for extorting money from man after honey trapping man

Sri Vijaya Puram, Feb 18 (PTI) Three women and a man were arrested in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for allegedly blackmailing a person to extort money with his partly undressed photos and videos after honey trapping him, police said on Wednesday.

The person came into contact with one of the women on a dating app and was allegedly lured to a house near Dhanikhari Junction in Sri Vijaya Puram for a meeting over coffee, according to the complaint lodged with the CID's Crime and Economic Offences Wing.

The man alleged in the complaint that he was offered a soft drink laced with sedatives, which rendered him unconscious. When he regained consciousness, he found himself partially undressed with two women and a man allegedly clicking his videos and photographs.

"The accused allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false case and create a public scene. He was also warned that the videos and photographs would be shared with his family members. He was wrongfully confined and coerced into transferring Rs 50,000 through UPI," a senior officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the racket was allegedly operating on the island for the past few years and several people may have been targeted in a similar fashion, he said.

The accused persons were subsequently arrested on Tuesday by the CID, and a court remanded them to judicial custody, he added.

"Anyone who may have been targeted in a similar way should immediately contact the Crime and Economic Offences Wing for legal assistance," the officer said.