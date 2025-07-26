Andaman admin plans to promote bird watching for tourists

Port Blair, Jul 26 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar administration has initiated a programme to promote bird watching to attract tourists and raise awareness among locals about the avian species in the archipelago, an official said on Saturday.

During the day, the authorities, in collaboration with Avian Club Andaman and Nicobar, organised a public lecture here, she said.

Speaking to PTI, Tourism secretary Jyoti Kumari said, “Andaman and Nicobar Islands are home to many endemic birds. The initiative has been taken to create awareness on the islands' rich avifauna diversity, potential of different segments of tourism, and to encourage responsible travel practices.” The pristine forests, wetlands, and unique island ecosystems make the archipelago a paradise for birdwatchers, nature enthusiasts, and eco-conscious travellers, she said.

The lecture was delivered by Arun Singh, an ornithologist and President of the Avian Club, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who has been at the forefront of bird conservation and eco-tourism advocacy in the region.

Singh said, “With over 30 endemic bird species, the Andaman islands are rapidly emerging as a new hotspot for bird tourism. The archipelago is gaining international recognition among bird lovers and wildlife photographers. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of birdwatchers and professionals visiting the islands has grown steadily,” he said.

Notable endemic species, such as Andaman wood pigeon (state bird of Andaman), Andaman crake and serpent eagle, attract global enthusiasts, he said.

Other birds like the ruddy kingfisher, beach thick-knee, and black-naped tern are rare and primarily found in the Andamans or parts of Southeast Asia, giving every visiting bird watcher a chance to tick something special off their list, Singh said.

He also raised concerns about threats such as wetland reclamation, land conversion, illegal bird hunting using airguns, and invasive species impacting native bird populations.

“Infrastructure challenges - including limited access to birding sites, lack of well-developed trails, a few trained guides, and scarce scientific data - hinder the growth of bird tourism. Despite these issues, the administration is showcasing the potential of bird-based tourism as a model for sustainable development,” he added. PTI SN SN BDC