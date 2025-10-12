Andaman administration to launch round-voyage cruise service to India's only active volcano

Port Blair, Oct 12 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar administration will soon launch a round-voyage cruise service from Port Blair to India's only active volcano at Barren Island, an official said.

This service from Port Blair would provide a unique experience to tourists, offering them spectacular views of the lone active volcano in the Indian sub-continent, the official said.

Nearly 140 km away from Port Blair by sea, the Barren Island an uninhabited Island lies at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates. The total area of Barren Island is 8.34 square kilometre and the nearest habitation is Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) and Narcondam Look-out-Post (LoP), which is nearly 140-150 km respectively from Barren Island.

According to data available in the Andaman and Nicobar administration's archives, the first eruption at Barren Island took place in 1787, followed by mild eruptions in 1991, 2005, 2017, and 2022. The most recent one occurred on September 13 and 20 of this year.

Commissioner Shipping and Managing Director of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO), Chanchal Yadav, told PTI that "The initiative to boost tourism was taken by the Directorate of Shipping Services, under the directives of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration. We have decided to commence round-voyage cruise service fortnightly to Barren Island from Port Blair." "The round voyage to Barren Island will operate fortnightly, subject to weather conditions. The service will commence its inaugural voyage on October 24 from Haddo Wharf in Port Blair. This will be a round trip from Port Blair to Barren Island and back with no disembarkation at Barren Island," she said.

The cruise will depart fortnightly on every Friday at 9 pm from Haddo Wharf in Port Blair, and it will reach the vicinity of Barren Island on Saturday early morning.

Same day (Saturday), it will depart from the Barren Island vicinity at 8 am and it will arrive at Port Blair around 4 pm.

There are four categories of accommodation, including Coral Suite (2 berth accommodation), Reef Suite (four berth), Island Breeze (six berth) and Lagoon (16/24 berth dormitory).

While Coral Suite and Reef Suite will cost around Rs 8,310 and Rs 6,340 respectively per head, Island Breeze and Lagoon will cost around Rs 4,290 and Rs 3,180 per head.

"So far, the response is very good as Coral and Reef Suites berths are all sold out. Island Breeze is 50 per cent sold out, and 21 berths out of 346 seats at dormitories have been sold so far," the Commissioner Shipping said.

Food will be provided for the entire round voyage for an additional charge of Rs 2,000 per passenger. This inclusive meal coupon covers Bed Tea/Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks and High Tea.

This new service marks a pivotal development in the tourist sector for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Directorate of Shipping Services is committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable, and memorable journey for all passengers. All efforts are in hand to make this voyage a memory forever. The Directorate of Shipping Services is geared towards offering more such exciting experiences for tourists in the future, the officer said.

Travellers can book their tickets for this voyage online via the Directorate of Shipping Services e-ticketing portal (https://dss.andamannicobar.gov.in/eticketing) with effect from Saturday (October 11), she added. PTI SN RG