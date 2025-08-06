Andaman admn invites EOI for helicopter services to 11 islands

Port Blair, Aug 6 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar administration has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from Indian aviation companies for introduction of commercial helicopter services from Port Blair to 11 islands across the archipelago.

The helicopter service to 11 islands includes Shaheed Dweep, Swaraj Dweep, and the active volcano at Barren Island.

The EOI marks a key step in gauging market response and addressing operational logistics before proceeding to a formal tender, an official said.

The forthcoming Request for Proposal (RFP) — to be floated on a no-cost, no commitment (NCNC) basis — will ensure a transparent and competitive selection process for aviation operators, the official said on Wednesday.

The proposal is anchored in robust existing infrastructure where a dedicated Inter-Island Helicopter Terminal is fully operational located on the northwest end of the Veer Savarkar International Airport runway, equipped with passenger amenities, security screening, and a 32x29 metre hangar.

The terminal apron can simultaneously accommodate up to six helicopters, offering seamless operational capabilities for commercial services, the official said.

As per the plan, the Andaman and Nicobar Administration will serve as facilitator, providing access to helipads and supporting infrastructure, including waiting lounges, x-ray machines, and security arrangements.

Flight plans for the proposed operations will be coordinated through Air Traffic Control (ATC) services provided by the Indian Navy (INS Utkrosh), with fuelling support from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Importantly, the model is designed as a fully commercial venture—no government subsidies or Viability Gap Funding (VGF) will be extended. Operators will bear full responsibility for aircraft, crew, passenger safety, insurance, and liabilities, in line with standard aviation regulations.

In 2024, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessed over 72,000 tourists, reflecting a steady upward trend in visitor numbers. In response to this growth, Veer Savarkar International Airport commissioned a state-of-the-art integrated terminal in 2023, with capacity to handle 1,200 passengers per hour or up to 5 million travellers annually.

Further strengthening aviation readiness, the administration has already developed 19 helipads, 12 of which are strategically located in key tourist destinations. The region is currently home to around 600 hospitality businesses, with luxury resorts and boutique villas in various stages of development.

While ferries remain the backbone of inter-island transport, the limitations of government-run vessels—particularly to more remote islands—have opened a vital niche for helicopter services.

Presently, seven private cruise vessels with capacities of about 300 passengers each operate daily trips to Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep, while other islands are solely dependent on government ferries.

The new helicopter services aim to bridge this gap, offering faster, more flexible travel options for tourists, locals, and emergency operations, a senior official said. PTI SN SN RG