Andaman admn issues advisory to stop use of cough syrup for children below two years old

Port Blair, Oct 8 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar administration has issued an advisory to stop the use of cough syrup for children below two years old, an official said on Wednesday.

As per the advisory issued by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children below two years of age.

"These medications are generally not recommended for children below five years, and for older children, their use should follow careful clinical evaluation and close supervision. Strict adherence to appropriate dosing, shortest effective duration, and avoidance of multiple drug combinations is essential," a senior DGHS official said.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman, Arjun Sharma was held on Tuesday in reference to the directions issued by the DGHS. Subsequently, a circular was issued by the Directorate of Health Services, Andaman and Nicobar Islands for immediate stoppage of the medicine among children.

Sharma asked all the concerned stakeholders to review and ensure compliance with the advisory issued by the MoH&FW, regarding the rational use of cough syrups in the paediatric population.

"The meeting was held to strengthen regulatory vigilance and to promote the safe and judicious use of cough syrups, especially among children. It was attended by representatives from the health department, drug control units, medical officers, pharmacists, private clinics, and private chemist associations," the DGHS official said.

A detailed review was undertaken to assess the current availability and distribution of cough syrups across government and private health facilities, as well as retail drug vendors.

Inspection teams will be deployed to monitor compliance at government-aided facilities, private clinics, and pharmacies to ensure that the sale and use of cough syrups strictly adhere to national health advisories.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all health facilities, private clinics, and pharmacy stakeholders to refrain from dispensing cough syrups to the general public without a valid doctor’s prescription.

Stakeholders were urged to maintain strict vigilance, ensure that only approved and safe formulations are used for paediatric patients, and submit periodic reports on inspections and compliance.

"In addition, community-level awareness campaigns will be conducted to educate the public for use of cough syrups in children with prior medical consultation only," the official said.