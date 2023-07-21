Andaman and Nicobar islands-inspired art exhibition held in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 21 (PTI) The enchanting world of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and its cultural heritage came to life through the strokes of a talented painter whose awe-inspiring drawings are currently being showcased in an exhibition at the state capital.

Advertisment

The exhibition, titled, 'Me and My Palette', by renowned painter, S N Sreeprakash, depicts the rich history of the islands, the memories of the freedom struggle, and the iconic figure of Subhas Chandra Bose.

The painter's drawings also reflect the profound impact of the devastating tsunami on Car Nicobar Island.

The exhibition, which is being held at the KCS Panikar Art Gallery inside the Napier Museum, was inaugurated on July 19 by noted cinematographer N Alagappan.

Advertisment

Sreeprakash pays tribute to the brave freedom fighters and offers a heartfelt salute to the significance of the first tricolour hoisting, through this exhibition which will conclude on July 22.

"His artwork serves as a powerful testament to the historical importance of that momentous event, and it commemorates the sacrifices and struggles of those who fought for India's independence," organisers said in a release.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Alagappan had said whenever he goes to any particular location for a movie shoot, he visited the art galleries of local painters to understand the lighting and colours of that particular place.

Advertisment

He said even though he had never visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the paintings in the exhibition gave him a visual sense of the place.

Sreeprakash has been employed in the Islands for the past three decades.

"It feels like a homecoming to conduct an exhibition in Kerala, my homeland, after spending decades of my life in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," Sreeprakash said.

Advertisment

This marks the third solo exhibition by Sreeprakash in Kerala.

His previous solo exhibitions, 'Footprints on Golden Sand' (1997) and 'Beyond Synonyms- Conversation through Colours' (2007), were held at the Durbar Hall of the Kerala Lalithakala Academy in Ernakulam.

The exhibition "Footprints on Golden Sand" highlighted the history, beauty, lifestyle, and people of the Andaman Islands, while the 2007 exhibition showcased artworks depicting the devastating effects of the tsunami, garnering significant media appreciation. PTI RRT RRT ROH