Andaman and Nicobar Islands true reflection of India's unity in diversity: Guv on Foundation Day

Port Blair, Nov 1 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lt Governor D K Joshi on Saturday greeted people on its foundation day, and said the archipelago stands as a true reflection of India's unity in diversity.

Joshi also said that the Cellular Jail, “once a symbol of colonial oppression, today stands as a sacred monument to the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of India's freedom fighters”.

"On the auspicious occasion of the Foundation Day of the archipelago, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the residents of these beautiful Islands," he said in a statement.

An interactive session was also organised at the Raj Niwas here on the occasion, where the invitees got an opportunity to share their experience and opinion on the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative of the central government.

"The Islands stand as a true reflection of India's unity in diversity. The vibrant culture of our Islands is a harmonious blend of traditions and customs from various parts of the country, enriched by the distinct heritage of our indigenous tribes.

"Despite facing formidable challenges, including the devastating tsunami, the resilience and determination of the Islanders have transformed this archipelago into a thriving and admired destination, known for its natural beauty, harmony, and progress," Joshi said.

The governor also highlighted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ “remarkable phase of transformation” with significant advancements in infrastructure, connectivity and public welfare.

"May this Foundation Day inspire us to work together with renewed dedication and unity towards realising the shared vision of a strong, progressive, and 'Viksit Bharat'," he added.