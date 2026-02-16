Andaman bandh over proposed deemed university move ends peacefully

Sri Vijaya Puram, Feb 16 (PTI) A 14-hour bandh called by the Joint Action Forum Against Deemed University on Monday brought life to a grinding halt across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with businesses, transport services, and tourism activities largely suspended.

The bandh was called over the government's plans to bring all existing government colleges under a proposed deemed university. These institutes are currently affiliated to Pondicherry University.

The JAFADU is a conglomerate of over 100 organisations, including tours and travels associations, hotel and trade bodies, shopowner groups, transport unions, NGOs and several political parties, barring the BJP.

Throughout the day, markets across major towns in the entire archipelago remained closed while tourist boat services were halted and public transport, including buses, trucks, vans and auto-rickshaws, stayed off the roads, leaving streets unusually deserted. Only essential services operated normally.

Organisers said the peaceful response demonstrated widespread public solidarity with students.

"Islanders have shown that they stand united for the future of their children. I believe that the central government will definitely reconsider their decision," TSG Bhasker, the campaign committee chairman of the Congress in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and one of the representatives of the JAFADU, said.

With no assurance received from the authorities concerned on students' key demands, the forum announced that it has decided to seek legal intervention and will move court in the coming days, Lawyer Rakesh Pal Gobind, co-convener of JAFADU, said.

The protest was formally called off in the evening, with organisers reiterating that the movement would continue through democratic and lawful means until their concerns were addressed.

Forum representatives said the agitation seeks to safeguard the academic interests of island students and ensure continuity and recognition of degrees currently awarded under Pondicherry University.

The district magistrate of South Andaman, Purva Garg, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the district to avoid any law and order situation.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Bishnu Pada Ray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday for their 'urgent intervention' to take a positive decision to establish a central university (as in Ladakh) in the archipelago in place of the deemed-to-be university.

"Further, till such time the Central University is established, the affiliation of all colleges in the archipelago may be continued with Pondicherry University," his letter read.