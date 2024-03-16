Andaman: Battling internal rifts, Congress, BJP faced with uphill task in polls - a SWOT analysis

Port Blair, Mar 16 (PTI) Both the Congress and BJP are having to contend with internal rifts in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where a solitary Lok Sabha seat is up for grabs in the general elections.

Elections will be held in the archipelago on April 19.

On one side, Campaign Committee chairman of the Congress TSG Bhaskar is eyeing a ticket, and on the other, sitting MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to justify his demand for contesting from the only Lok Sabha seat in the archipelago. Both Sharma and Bhaskar have been camping in New Delhi for the last 10-15 days.

Discontent is also evident in the BJP, after senior party leader Vishal Jolly, who contested in 2019 but lost to Congress’ Kuldeep Rai Sharma by 1,407 votes, was denied a ticket this time. The saffron party has decided to field heavyweight candidate Bishnu Pada Ray, who was first elected to the Lok Sabha from the constituency in 1999.

Here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of the parties in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands STRENGTHS *Though there is a rift within the parties, Congress and BJP leaders have an extensive support base at the grass root level. This is the first time that TSG Bhaskar has decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls, and both he and Kuldeep Rai Sharma have vast political experience, spanning over 20 years in the Congress *The BJP and Congress leaders, including Bishnu Pada Ray, Kuldeep Rai Sharma and TSG Bhaskar have to their advantage strong social and community engagement, courtesy of efforts like empowering women through various initiatives such as forming Self Help Groups (SHGs), pitch for 100 per cent job reservation, organising skill development training and promoting organic farming.

*BJP candidate Bishnu Pada Ray will try to cash in on the development work that has taken place in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, after the BJP-led NDA assumed power at the Centre. This, along with an anti-incumbency factor, could give the BJP an edge WEAKNESSES *Besides fissures within the party, the Telugu Desam Party's alliance with the BJP poses a challenge for the Congress this time, as it may sway Telugu voters (around 12.81 per cent of the electorate), unlike in the 2019 elections when TDP was allied with the Congress.

*The entry of AIADMK as a contender for the Lok Sabha seat will further divide votes of the Tamil-speaking population (around 17.68 per cent of the electorate), potentially reducing support for the Congress candidate.

*Bishnu Pada Ray’s popularity among the Bengali voters (26-28 per cent of the electorate) could also be a deciding factor, and work against the Congress.

OPPORTUNITIES *Both the Congress and BJP view the internal rifts within their respective parties as an opportunity, as votes could be split.

*A significant support base and the network developed through healthcare, cultural, social and sports activities, and enhancing connection with diverse communities in the constituency will give the Congress and BJP enough opportunities in the electoral pitch.

*Congress’ effective representation in Parliament (sitting MP is from Congress), highlighting key issues affecting the region, which resulted in tangible action by the Centre, might prove to be an added advantage for the party.

*BJP’s Bishnu Pada Ray’s proven track record (when he was the MP from 1999 to 2019) of winning against challenging opponents, and his widespread campaign on infrastructure promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be a deciding factor.

THREATS *Lack of support from TSG Bhaskar and his cadres might dampen Kuldeep Rai Sharma’s political prospects. Many feel that they need to be united to give a tough fight to the BJP in the archipelago.

*Campaigning against a BJP candidate, who is a Bengali (Bishnu Pada Ray) in a predominantly Bengali-speaking region could be a threat to the Congress.

*Congress’ delay in announcing its candidate will reduce campaign time significantly, given the logistical constraints in covering the islands within a short span. PTI SN RBT NN