Andaman: BJP MP announces march to Raj Niwas on Oct 8 demanding removal of LG

Port Blair, Oct 5 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar's BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray on Saturday announced that he would lead a march to the Raj Niwas on October 8, demanding the removal of Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi.

Speaking to PTI, Ray alleged that no development work has taken place in the Union Territory after Joshi was appointed the LG in 2017.

"Today, after having a meeting with party workers, we have decided to organise a protest rally on October 8 against the LG because he is acting like a 'shahenshah' (emperor), harassing the people of Andaman and Nicobar, and stalling the developmental works," the MP said.

"The protest rally will start at 8 am, and if police try to stop us from meeting the LG at Raj Niwas, then we will go for 'chakka jam' (halt traffic). Also, all the business establishments will remain closed from 6 am to 2 pm that day," he added.

Ray had on Friday sat on a dharna outside Raj Niwas, demanding the removal of the LG.

He withdrew the dharna after Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra met him.

Ray said he sought an appointment with the LG to discuss the pending developmental works, but it was not given.

"He is harassing the local people. All crucial sectors like tourism, real estate, healthcare, education, roads and industry have been affected under this LG," the MP said.

The lieutenant governor's office did not respond to the allegations levelled by Ray. PTI SN SN SOM