Andaman BJP MP condemns attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

Port Blair, Aug 13 (PTI) BJP MP of Andaman and Nicobar, Bishnupada Ray, on Tuesday said that all Hindus across India should join hands to protest against alleged atrocities on their counterparts in Bangladesh.

Rallies would be organised across the archipelago to raise voice against what is happening to Hindus in the neighbouring country, Ray told PTI.

The BJP leader took part in one such rally at Diglipur.

“I had a word with several people in Diglipur and other parts of Andaman and Nicobar. They expressed concern about the safety of their relatives in Bangladesh. The situation is horrific there. They are not even sparing Hindu temples and children,” Ray said.

He also criticized INDIA bloc parties allegedly for not condemning the “atrocities” the Hindus are facing in Bangladesh.

“Everyone in the opposition parties including Congress, DMK, CPI(M), CPI and TMC are silent on the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. The INDIA bloc wants to divide India but (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi will not let this happen,” the BJP MP said. PTI SN SN NN