Andaman BJP MP sits on dharna in front of Raj Niwas demanding removal of LG

Port Blair, Oct 4 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray on Friday sat on a dharna in front of Raj Niwas here demanding the removal of Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) alleging that no development work has taken place in the union territory during the tenure of the present LG.

The BJP MP said he sought an appointment with the LG to discuss development works in the union territory but no appointment was given to him.

The 76-year-old BJP MP alleged that in the last seven years developmental work went down the drain in the archipelago. Joshi was appointed the LG of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2017.

Speaking to PTI, Ray said, "I wanted to meet the LG to discuss various grievances of the common people like bad roads, poor sewerage system, water logging, land conversion and poor implementation of the central government schemes. I went through proper channel for an appointment but I was refused. Therefore, I sat on a dharna in front of Raj Niwas in protest around 11 AM. I am demanding the immediate removal of the present LG." The lieutenant governor’s office did not respond to the allegations of the MP.

Ray alleged that the Lieutenant Governor is delaying various developmental works in the archipelago and due to this common people are suffering.

"He is harassing the local people. All the crucial sectors like tourism, health, education, roads, industry, etc are being affected under the present LG. It is unfortunate that due to administrative inaction, farmers are not getting diammonium phosphate fertiliser which they use before sowing," Ray said.

"The LG is giving misleading reports to the central government about developmental work in the archipelago. Registration of land was also stopped, which is affecting the tourism industry. The LG should be removed immediately or else this Island will sink," the MP said.

Ray has requested all the residents of the union territory to raise their voices against the LG so that their grievances can reach Delhi.

The protest by the MP in front of the Raj Niwas was continuing till 5 pm.

Meanwhile, markets and private establishments at Aberdeen Bazaar in Port Blair, Diglipur (North Andaman), Neil Island downed their shutter to support the BJP MP.