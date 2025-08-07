Andaman chief secretary calls for greater adaptation of Hindi in official work

Port Blair, Aug 7 (PTI) The chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, on Thursday urged officials to use more Hindi in official work and advised them to seek help from software such as ‘Kanthasth 2.0’ and ‘Bhashini’ for better facilitation.

Addressing the 93rd meeting of the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), Kumar emphasised that according to the Official Language Rules, 1976, the islands fall under region ‘A’, where it is mandatory for central government offices to use Hindi in official work as much as possible.

"Most of the officers and employees posted at various departments in Andaman and Nicobar Islands are well versed in Hindi, and they are capable of disposing of their official work in the same language. In this fast-changing global scenario, carrying out official work in Hindi has become much easier as various software like ‘Kanthasth 2.0’ and ‘Bhashini’ have been developed by the government of India to facilitate official work in Hindi," Kumar added.

He urged all office heads to organise regular workshops for their staff to sensitise and train them about the use of these software, and to encourage them to use Hindi in official work.