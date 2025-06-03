Andaman CPI(M) questions BJP, Congress silence over cooperative bank 'scam'

Port Blair, Jun 3 (PTI) The CPI (M) Andaman and Nicobar Islands unit secretary, D Ayyappan on Tuesday questioned why the BJP and Congress are silent over alleged irregularities in sanctioning loans by the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd (ANSCBL).

Speaking to, PTI he said, "earlier, they had raised the issue but it was just a political gimmick. Now, when the FIR was lodged by the administration against the management and beneficiaries including former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma, the local BJP and Congress leaders are afraid to make any comment..

"I would like to ask why BJP and Congress leaders including PCC president Ranglal Halder and other senior leaders are silent," he said.

He alleged that a number of Congress leaders and supporters are defaulters of bank loans. It was alleged that just before the last Lok Sabha election in 2024, the State Cooperative Bank had sanctioned loans amounting to crores of rupees to certain fictitious firms, he said.

Ayyappan said, "There is a long list of beneficiaries in this scam and therefore we have demanded that all central investigation agencies including Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) should also probe the matter so that no one can get away after looting public money..

On May 15, an FIR was lodged against ANSCBL chairman, vice chairman of the ANSCBL and former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma in connection with alleged gross irregularities in sanctioning huge amounts of loans to various people.

There are allegations that the managing committee of the ANSCB overlooked the recommendations of the loan screening committee and ignored the CIBIL report and mandatory documents while sanctioning loans, a police source said.

When contacted BJP in-charge, Andaman and Nicobar Island, Raghunath Kulkarni, requested to get in touch with the UT BJP president Ajoy Bairagi.

When contacted Ajoy Bairagi, he requested to get in touch with the BJP media in-charge, who is yet to make any statement in this matter.

The Congress has not issued any statement in this matter. PTI SN SN RG