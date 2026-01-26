Andaman DGP conferred with President's Medal for distinguished service

Sri Vijaya Puram, Jan 26 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal was conferred with the President's Medal for his distinguished service on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday.

He was honoured with the medal by Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi (Retd) during the Republic Day ceremony here.

A 1997-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, Dhaliwal was previously awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry and is known for cracking several high-profile cases, including the Delhi serial blasts.

He is recognised for his exemplary leadership, operational expertise, and distinguished service in the domain of anti-terror operations, a release by the Andaman and Nicobar Police said.

Dhaliwal belongs to Patiala and is an alumnus of Punjab Public School, Nabha, and Panjab University, Chandigarh. He completed his MBA and LLB before joining IPS. PTI CORR BDC