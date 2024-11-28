Andaman drug haul: Smugglers used 'Starlink' for navigation, police to seek user details from SpaceX

Port Blair, Nov 28 (PTI) A probe into the biggest drug haul of 6,000 kg methamphetamine in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has shown that the Myanmarese smugglers were using the Starlink satellite internet services for navigation for through the mid-sea, a top police officer said on Thursday.

Starlink, a service provided by SpaceX — the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk — is an international telecommunications provider offering coverage in over 100 countries, but not in India.

Speaking exclusively to PTI, Andaman and Nicobar Islands DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal said, "On November 23, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended six Myanmarese smugglers who were transporting 6,000 kg of methamphetamine, worth Rs 36,000 crore, in a fishing trawler. We seized several items from the trawler, including Myanmar currency, a portable Inmarsat satellite mobile, SIM cards from multiple countries, and notably, a dish from SpaceX’s Starlink mini version." He added, "This is the first time in India that we’ve encountered smugglers using Starlink for high-speed internet connectivity to navigate through rough seas and remote regions. We’ve confirmed that Starlink isn’t available in Myanmar, but it is available in nearby countries like Indonesia, Australia, and Thailand." "We will conduct further inquiries with SpaceX regarding the purchase details, including who bought the device, when it was purchased, the stated purpose for obtaining Starlink services, and its usage history," the DGP said.

"Today, we will complete sampling of the seized drugs. The consignment wasn’t intended for delivery in India, but the smugglers did make contact with someone in India. We are investigating whether a small portion of the drugs was meant for India," he said.

Dhaliwal added, "The smugglers used Starlink because it can withstand extreme conditions while at sea." Earlier, on November 23, a pilot from the Coast Guard Dornier aircraft, while on routine patrolling, noticed suspicious movement of a fishing trawler near Barren Island, approximately 150 km from Port Blair.

The trawler was warned to slow down, and the pilot alerted the Andaman and Nicobar Command. A nearby fast-patrolling vessel then responded and towed the trawler to Port Blair on November 24 for further investigation.

The smugglers are currently in police custody, and further investigations are ongoing.

Authorities suspect that the drug consignments may be linked to notorious international cartels, such as Tse Chi Lop’s (the Chinese El Chapo) or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes’ (El Mencho) operations. PTI SN MNB