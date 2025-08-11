Andaman fisheries dept to organise freshwater fish breeding training under PMMSY

Port Blair, Aug 11 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Islands' fisheries department, in association with the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), will organise a three-day training programme on ‘Freshwater Fish Breeding and Seed Production’ under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in August last week, officials said.

The programme will include broodstock management (selection and maintenance of fish), hatchery management, seed rearing, water quality management and health management.

"We are going to select 25 participants for the training, and the fisheries department will provide guidance to the trained individuals for undertaking commercial activities through PMMSY scheme," a senior department official said.

"We have already invited applications from the interested fishers, fish farmers, SHGs, entrepreneurs, tribal and unemployed youths to undergo the training programme at the Fisheries Training Centre, Marine Hill in Port Blair," he said.

The selected trainees will be provided daily and travelling allowances in accordance with the cost norms of NFDB, Hyderabad.

"All filled-in applications in the prescribed format should be submitted on or before August 18," he said. PTI SN SN MNB