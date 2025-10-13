Andaman fisherman meets PM, requests him for deep-sea fishing training facility

Port Blair, Oct 13 (PTI) Durai Selvam, an Andaman and Nicobar-based fisherman, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "advised him to focus on harvesting tuna" when he met him at a programme in New Delhi.

Selvam, along with eight other fishermen from across the country, got an opportunity to meet and interact with the PM during a special Krishi programme held at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, on October 11.

Speaking to PTI, Selvam said, "He (PM) inquired about fishing in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and implementation of Central government schemes in the archipelago. I expressed my gratitude to the PM for the continued support extended to fishermen under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which has enabled the establishment of cold chain infrastructure and hygienic fish transport facilities." Selvam said he requested the PM for a deep-sea fishing training facility for fishermen in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, extension of the fishing harbour, a fish processing unit and subsidy in diesel.

The Andaman fisherman said "the PM advised him to focus on harvesting tuna and tuna-like species from the Andaman waters, noting that this could become a potential game-changer for the islands' seafood export industry." He said, "I never thought that one day I will meet our Prime Minister. He was so humble and down-to-earth. My interaction with him was like we have known each other for many years. He was very friendly and became very excited when he heard that I am from Andaman and Nicobar Islands." A senior official of the Andaman and Nicobar Fisheries department said, "We have already launched the Tuna cluster project. It is going to contribute significantly to India's seafood industries. We have 1,48,000 tonne of potential sea harvesting assets here, and the current harvest figure stands at 49,138 tonne per year in the union territory." "When it comes to Tuna, the current oceanic harvest stands at 4,420 tonne, but the actual potential is 60,000 tonne Tuna per annum. With around 6 lakh square km of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), it's time to tap the sea resources, particularly Tuna and Tuna-like high-value species," the official said.

Durai Selvam is based at the Fish Landing Centre, Junglighat in Port Blair and is engaged in mechanised fishing operations targeting large pelagic and demersal resources, the official said.

"His (Selvam's) sustained efforts, along with those of his fellow fishermen, have significantly contributed to the increase in fish production in the Islands, meeting local consumption needs and enhancing the quantity of fish transported to mainland India," the official said.

Selvam was deputed by the Department of Fisheries, Andaman and Nicobar Administration, to attend the special Krishi programme at the National Agricultural Science Complex (NASC), Pusa, New Delhi, where he had the rare opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister. PTI SN SN RG