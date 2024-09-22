Andaman LG delaying developmental works, should be removed: BJP MP

Port Blair, Sep 22 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Bishnu Pada Ray on Sunday accused Lieutenant Governor (LG) Devendra Kumar Joshi of delaying various developmental works in the archipelago and called for his immediate removal.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Ray alleged that health, education, roads and other sectors are being affected under the LG.

The BJP MP alleged that due to administrative inaction, farmers are not getting diammonium phosphate fertiliser which they use before sowing.

“The administration has stopped conversion of land and now the matter is in the Supreme Court,” Ray said.

Registration of land was also stopped affecting the tourism industry, he claimed.

"The LG should be removed immediately," the MP said.

The MP said he would raise the matter in Parliament.

The lieutenant governor’s office did not respond to the allegations. PTI SN NN