Andaman LG hikes minimum wages of all categories of workers

Sri Vijaya Puram, Dec 20 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lt Governor and Vice Chairman of Islands Development Agency (IDA), Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) has revised the minimum rates of wages of workers in all categories, a Lok Niwas statement said.

The decision to increase the minimum wage was taken considering the financial stability of workers, an official said.

The revised wage rates will be applicable from January 1, 2026, and this is the second wage hike in less than six months in the archipelago by the Lt Governor. Last time the wage was revised and hiked was in July 2025.

As per the revised worker wages, the monthly wage of unskilled workers will now be Rs 652 per day, from earlier Rs 647; semi-skilled or unskilled supervisory category workers will get Rs 733 per day, earlier it was Rs 728.

Skilled or clerical workers will now get Rs 856 per day from Rs 851, highly skilled workers will get Rs 939 per day, previously it was Rs 934, the statement said.

"The wages were revised across all six schedules of employment in addition to government departments, offices, and industrial establishments as mandated under the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948 in the UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from January 1, 2026," the statement said.

A senior official of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Labour department said, "One can download the order copy of revised rates of minimum wages from https://labour.and.nic.in/.

All employers of the establishments have been requested to comply with the revised rates, failing which punitive action as per the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, along with its Rules made thereunder and subsequently as per the provisions of Code on Wages, 2019, upon its implementation, shall be initiated." PTI SN RG