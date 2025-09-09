Andaman lieutenant governor meets Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs him about projects

Port Blair, Sep 9 (PTI) Admiral DK Joshi (Retired), Lieutenant Governor and Vice Chairman of Islands Development Agency (IDA) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him on the status of transformational infrastructure, tourism, and other mega projects which are nearing completion in the archipelago.

The meeting was held at the national capital where Admiral Joshi outlined an ambitious infrastructure roadmap aimed at turning the Union Territory into a major economic hub in the Indo-Pacific region.

Recently, the administration has invited bids for developing five-star luxury resorts at Aves Island, Shaheed Dweep, Long Island, and Smith Island under the PPP mode, adhering to global environmental norms.

Sources said that he appraised the Union Home Minister of the highest-ever tourist arrivals in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with domestic arrivals up by 41 per cent and foreign arrivals by 27 per cent over the past year.

He also briefed Shah that over Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been invested in Island Development Agency (IDA) projects in the past seven years, with 15 of 54 projects completed, including the CANI submarine OFC project and the Azad Hind Fauj Setu Bridge.

“Key decisions from the seventh IDA meeting include achieving 100 per cent renewable power generation by 2029 and full coverage under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana by 2027 was also briefed during the meeting,” a source said.

Admiral Joshi also told the Union Minister that the Rs 92,000-crore Great Nicobar Island project — featuring a greenfield airport, international container transshipment terminal, power plant, and township — is progressing, with DPRs prepared and site works advancing.

Offshore oil exploration has been approved in 3.81 lakh sq km of previously restricted waters, with promising hydrocarbon prospects identified.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted achievements in education, healthcare, agriculture, shipping, policing, and sports. PTI SN SN NN