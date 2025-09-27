Andaman Lt. Governor greets islanders on World Tourism Day

Port Blair, Sep 27 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) on Saturday greeted the islanders and tourists on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2025.

In a message to the islanders, he said this year's theme, ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,’ underscores the power of tourism to drive positive change not only for the industry, but also for the environment and local communities.

"World Tourism Day 2025 is dedicated to all who cherish the pristine beauty of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This day reminds us of the profound role tourism plays in fostering global connections, nurturing cross-cultural understanding and advancing sustainable practices," he said.

The UT administration has long recognised tourism as a key driver of holistic development for the islands, he added.

"Blessed with pristine beaches, lush forests, vibrant coral reefs and world-class water sports, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands remain a destination of choice for visitors from across the globe," Admiral Joshi said.