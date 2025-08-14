Andaman Lt Governor will hoist National Flag at Netaji Stadium in Port Blair on August 15

Port Blair, Aug 14 (PTI) The Independence Day main function in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be held in Netaji Stadium here on Friday, an official said.

Lt Governor and Vice Chairman, Islands Development Agency (IDA), Admiral D K Joshi (Retd), will hoist the National Tricolour at the Netaji stadium on August 15, he said.

After hoisting the National flag, the Lt Governor will inspect the guard of honour and present medals, gallantry awards and distribute commendation certificates.

The Lt Governor will visit the National Memorial Cellular Jail and place a wreath at the 'Martyrs' Column' before visiting the Netaji stadium. Many freedom fighters including Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Batukeshwar Dutt and Sachindra Nath Sanyal were imprisoned in the Cellular Jail during the freedom struggle.

The Lt Governor will also hoist the National Flag in the Cellular Jail.

A full dress rehearsal of the Independence Day celebration was held in the Netaji Stadium.

Meanwhile, prominent places in Port Blair and other places at North and Middle Andaman got a facelift with the historical monuments and government buildings getting a fresh coat of paint.

Elaborate traffic arrangements and traffic diversions have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the main function of the Independence Day celebrations here, the official added. PTI SN SN RG