Andaman Lt Guv meets BJP MP after he sits on dharna at Raj Niwas over pending demands

Port Blair, Nov 8 (PTI) The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi (retired), on Friday met local MP Bishnu Pada Ray, shortly after the latter sat on a dharna in front of Raj Niwas to highlight several grievances related to the development of the archipelago.

Advertisment

Ray went to Raj Niwas around 11 am and staged a sit-in, claiming that none of the public demands had been fulfilled by the LG.

The demands include the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and conversion and registration of land.

Later, Ray agreed to withdraw the demonstration after the LG agreed to meet him to discuss various infrastructural issues.

Advertisment

"I would like to thank our LG for meeting me. He agreed to take up the land conversion and registration matter with the higher authorities and assured me that the issue will be resolved. He also promised to push for an AIIMS on our island," Ray said.

Ray alleged that key sectors like health, education, roads, and others had suffered under the current LG’s tenure.

He also claimed that due to administrative inaction, farmers had not been receiving diammonium phosphate fertiliser, which they need before sowing.

Advertisment

"The administration has stopped conversion of land. But I must say that today’s meeting with the LG was fruitful, and he promised to expedite it," Ray said. PTI SN SN MNB