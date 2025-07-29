Andaman man arrested by CBI for submitting fake certificate to get govt job

Port Blair, July 29 (PTI) A person was arrested by the CBI for allegedly submitting a fake certificate to get a job in the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Dipak Kumar Das, a resident of ABC Colony in Port Blair's Shadipur area, they said.

He got the job of lab assistant in DHS by using a false diploma in medical laboratory technique (DMLT) certificate, they added.

"Investigation revealed that he got the job on the basis of a DMLT certificate issued by the Institute of Medical & Technological Research (IMTR), Kolkata. Further enquiry revealed that the requirement was to submit a certificate in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) course, but he submitted the DMLT certificate," an officer said.

"It was found that West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) used to offer a 1-year course in MLT to IMTR Calcutta, but they never issued any MLT or DMLT certificate in favour of Das," he said. PTI SN SN SOM