Andaman MP seeks Union Home Minister's intervention for 'Local Certificate' statutory framework

Port Blair, Jul 25 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Bishnu Pada Ray has sought Union Home minister Amit Shah's intervention for 'Local Certificate' system statutory framework in the archipelago.

The provision of 'Local Certificate' requirement was introduced in 1984 by the Union Home Ministry through an official directive. It was one of the important documents needed to apply for jobs and higher education in the islands.

However, the Supreme Court in its 1992 judgment (UOI vs Sanjay Pant) struck down the provision due to lack of statutory support, leaving the islanders without legal protection for job reservations based on local domicile, a statement issued by the MP's office said.

In a letter dated July 22 to the Union Home minister, the BJP MP reminded Shah of his earlier communication dated February 7, 2025, highlighting how the absence of legal backing for the Local Certificate system has adversely impacted the employment prospects of the local youth, particularly those from remote and disadvantaged areas in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Ray urged the Union Home minister for his intervention while referring to the Ladakh Resident Certificate Order, 2021, which was notified with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs and provides legal backing to define 'Resident of Ladakh' and reserve public employment accordingly.

The MP has requested Shah that similar steps (as it was considered in the case of Ladakh) should be taken for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to ensure equity and fairness.

"I would like to request your kind attention in issuance of Local Certificate through a proper legal framework, statutory definition of 'Local' for Andaman and Nicobar Islands under Article 16(4) of the Constitution and reservation or preference in public employment for local residents," said the letter.

The MP stressed that it will bring much relief for the islanders and it will bring the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at par with the Union Territory of Ladakh in terms of prioritising local employment protection. PTI SN SN RG