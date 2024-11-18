Andaman & Nicobar administration planning to start seaplane service

Port Blair, Nov 18 (PTI) To promote tourism the Andaman and Nicobar administration in association with Union Civil Aviation Ministry and Airports Authority of India (AAI) is planning to develop seaplane connectivity between Port Blair and other islands in the archipelago, an official said.

The union territory administration is planning seaplane service between Port Blair and Swaraj Dweep (Havelock island), Port Blair and Shahed Dweep (Neil island) and Port Blair and Long Island (North and Middle Andaman), Andaman and Nicobar administration, Civil Aviation secretary Vishwendra said.

"A technical demonstration of seaplane service was held by De Havilland Aircraft Company of Canada on Sunday from Helipad to Havelock Island (now known as Swaraj Dweep) and return service which landed at the Marina Water Sports Complex at Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair)," the official said.

The De Havilland Twin Otter seaplane is capable of taking off and landing on both land and water and has a capacity to carry 16 passengers, Director, Civil Aviation, Andaman and Nicobar administration, Jatinder Sohal said. PTI SN RG