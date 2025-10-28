Andaman & Nicobar Islands emerging as India's Gateway to Southeast Asia: LG

Port Blair, Oct 28 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is emerging as India's Gateway to South East Asia and global blue economy.

Joshi, who is also the Vice Chairman of Islands Development Agency (IDA) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said port development and coastal shipping are the main drivers of India's contribution towards achieving a 5 trillion US dollar economy, an official release said here.

"The Andaman and Nicobar Islands is emerging as India's gateway to Southeast Asia and the global Blue Economy, advancing the ideals of adventure, sustainability, and digital transformation," Joshi said speaking at the India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai on Monday.

He highlighted how the Andaman and Nicobar Islands stand as India's maritime hub and a rising blue economy powerhouse.

While elaborating more, he said, "Andaman and Nicobar Islands is strategically positioned on vital global shipping lanes in the India-Pacific, playing a key role in defence and maritime domain awareness." He also underscored the vision of developing the Islands as a regional shipbuilding and repair hub in the India-Pacific region.

While highlighting flagship projects in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the LG claimed that the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar will be a game changer.

"It ICTT has been notified as a major port and is set to become one of the top three container-handling ports in the country, with a capacity of 16.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). It is also expected to significantly boost tourism and infrastructure growth at Great Nicobar Island," he said.

"The digital transformation through submarine optical link from Chennai to Andaman and Nicobar Islands has enabled strong connectivity across more than 100 Islands. We have achieved good response in fisheries, marine biodiversity, and renewable resources when it comes to sustainable growth," he said.

"We are leading new initiatives such as cruise tourism to Barren Island, government e-ticketing for ship travel, Water Metro integration, and the acquisition of new passenger vessels to further enhance Island connectivity and services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands," he said.