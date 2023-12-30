Andaman & Nicobar Police deploy FIB for harbour patrolling in Port Blair

Port Blair, Dec 30 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Police has deployed a state-of-the-art Fast Interceptor Boat (FIB) for round-the-clock harbour patrolling in Port Blair area for protection of natural resources, to stop illegal fishing and for carrying out search and rescue operations, a top official said.

The need for stringent security measures in Port Blair's harbour area was felt as CISF is restricted to the jetties and the Navy and Coast Guard primarily conduct sea patrolling beyond five nautical miles leading to a vacuum in the harbour area.

The top brass of Andaman and Nicobar Police after deliberations decided to engage a FIB in Port Blair.

Andaman and Nicobar Police DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastava told PTI "The focus area of the response team is to have proper access control of the restricted harbour area and to supplement and compliment Andaman and Nicobar Command, CISF and Port Control in carrying out fire fighting operations, search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation, marine pollution control, protection of natural resources and illegal fishing within the harbour area".

Presently, there are 10 FIBs with Police Marine Force (PMF) and all of them are deployed all across the archipelago for coastal security. Out of 10, one of the Fast Interceptor Boat MV Trak (named after an Island in Nicobar) has been deployed as 'Mobile Quick Response Team (MQRT)' at Phoenix Bay Jetty in Port Blair.

The MQRT stationed at Phoenix Bay Jetty comprises of Andaman and Nicobar Police Marine Force technical crew members along with trained India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) Commandos to meet any emergent situation.

The vessel is a fast-speed boat, with hi-tech surveillance cameras, communication systems and searchlights to improve search and rescue capabilities during night hours.

It is also fitted with - marine as well as police wireless sets to establish seamless communication with the Andaman and Nicobar Command and Port Control.

Referring to the FIBs, the DGP said, "The multi-role platform has significantly enhanced the emergency response capabilities of the Andaman and Nicobar Police force. In future, we also plan to deploy the remaining Fast Interceptor Boats as Mobile Quick Response Teams at other critical installations of the Islands to safeguard our strategic interest.

He also praised the personnel of the Police Marine Force (PMF) for their dedication and skills, as they have been playing a pivotal role in tandem with the Navy and Coast Guard and hoped that more infrastructure and resources will be provided to them in the near future. PTI SN RG