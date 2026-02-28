Andaman oil exploration could propel India to 20 trillion dollar economy: Lt Gov

Sri Vijaya Puram, Feb 28 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retired) has said that the archipelago will emerge as India's significant contributor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for driving self-reliance, innovation and citizen empowerment.

Addressing the 30th Colonel Pyara Lal Memorial Lecture on "Development of Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Challenges & Imperatives" in New Delhi on Friday, he spoke about several development activities of the government.

Joshi said, "We have been able to free up 63.5 per cent of the 6 lakh sq kms 'No-Go Zone' for oil with Andaman Basin having been reported as "Guyana-like potential", which could propel India's growth from a 4 trillion economy toward a 20 trillion dollar economy," he said.

Joshi, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Islands Development Agency (IDA), highlighted that Galathea Bay at Great Nicobar has been notified as the 13th major port of India, to be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model along with an International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT).

The proposed development of the archipelago as a ship repair and shipbuilding hub in the Indo-Pacific region forms a key component of its strategic location, according to the lieutenant governor.

Projects worth Rs 82,450 crore related to Great Nicobar Island, including the transhipment terminal, power plant and proposed township in terms of maritime trade, connectivity and security that will prove to be a force multiplier in promoting the geo-strategic and economic interest of our nation, he said at the event organised by the United Service Institution. PTI SN NN