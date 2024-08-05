Andaman: Para-athlete alleges molestation by official, FIR lodged

Port Blair, Aug 5 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against a sports department official in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for allegedly molesting a gold medalist para-athlete, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident took place in March this year but the woman, who won three gold medals in the national para-athletics championship in 2021, said she did not report the matter to the police earlier fearing her career as a shot put and discus thrower would be affected.

However, recently she decided to report the matter to the police and based on her complaint, an FIR was lodged at Aberdeen police station, South Andaman Superintendent of Police Niharika Bhatt told PTI.

"We are examining all those linked to the case," she said.

According to the woman's complaint, she had written to the Department of Sports for remuneration for 2022-23 and other facilities meant for para-athletes.

"Accordingly, I called up the nodal officer as per directions of an assistant secretary level officer. The nodal officer asked me to meet him at his chamber in Port Blair. But as I went there, he molested me. I shouted for help and escaped," excerpts from the letter read.

When contacted, the woman said, "The incident has shaken me completely and I want justice." However, the nodal officer, against whom the complaint has been lodged, claimed that the allegation was part of a larger conspiracy by a section of people to remove him from the post.

"All the charges against me are fabricated and baseless. I am in touch with my lawyer to take appropriate steps to prove my innocence," he said. PTI COR SN ACD