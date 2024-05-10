Andaman Police chatbot 'Naye Kanoon Mitra' to help people understand 3 new criminal laws

Port Blair, May 10 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Police have come out with an artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot called 'Naye Kanoon Mitra' to help people understand the three new criminal laws - Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), an official said.

Advertisment

The chatbot was developed by the Superintendent of Police, South Andaman, Niharika Bhatt and ASP, South Andaman, Vikas Swami and will serve as a virtual assistant, offering assistance on the principles and guidelines, outlined in the newly enacted laws.

Speaking to PTI, Bhatt, said, "The chatbot 'Naye Kanoon Mitra' can be accessible through two ways - a weblink (https://mediafiles.botpress.cloud/69e1bc77-1c9b-4d0b-aaca1238d73c5751/webchat/bot.html) and a QR-code. Both the platforms will direct the user to the chatbot, where any citizen can ask questions directly related to three new criminal laws through text messages." Director General of Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Devesh Chandra Srivastava commended all the officers involved in this project and said, "The adoption of this chatbot is an effort to harness the potential of artificial intelligence in delivering efficient and accessible services to the public." "In the last four months we have conducted campaigns to make people aware of these three new criminal laws in all the three districts - South Andaman, North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar district," the DGP said.

All police personnel are being given extensive training to ensure a smooth and seamless transition to the new criminal laws. The aim is to give multiple training sessions to all the staff of ANI Police in the coming months and cover all the personnel of the police department before the July 1 deadline.

The training is being given in collaboration with various institutions of national repute such as National Forensic Science University, Gujarat, National Law University, Bangalore, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) and Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI), Kolkata. PTI SN RG