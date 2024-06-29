Andaman Police destroys seized drugs worth Rs 475 crore

Port Blair, Jun 29 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Police have destroyed seized drugs worth Rs 475 crore in the union territory, an official statement said on Saturday.

A mass drug disposal event was initiated on June 26, the International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking, and continued for a couple of days, under the supervision of the Drug Disposal Committee chaired by Varsha Sharma, DIG (Law and Order) and committee member SP CID Rajeev Ranjan.

"Nearly, 238.416 kg of methamphetamine, 67.636 kg of ganja, 1.060 kg of cocaine, 21 cannabis plants, 76 grams of charas, 546 bottles of codeine-based syrup and 553 tablets of alprazolam were destroyed at GB Pant Hospital," the statement issued by Andaman and Nicobar Police said.

Speaking to PTI, Director General of Police, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, said, "The entire destruction process has been video-graphed and completed in accordance with all legal procedures." He appealed to the people to stay away from drugs and urged them to help police in fighting against this menace by sharing information about drug peddlers.

"I have instructed our officers to track the forward and backward linkages of all the cases being registered under the NDPS Act and take strict action against those found guilty," the DGP added. PTI SN SN RG