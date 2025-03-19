Andaman Police install solar panels at three lookout posts

Port Blair, Mar 19 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Police have equipped three remote lookout posts (LoPs) with solar panels, ensuring round-the-clock power availability, a senior officer said.

The solar panels were recently installed at the Interview Island, Burma Nallah, and Louis Inlet Bay LoPs.

This initiative marks a significant step towards sustainability, providing reliable energy for operational readiness while reducing dependence on conventional power sources, she said.

North and Middle Andaman district Superintendent of Police Shweta K Sugathan said, "With uninterrupted power supply, these strategically located outposts can now function more efficiently, bolstering maritime security and surveillance capabilities in the region." "The lookout posts play a crucial role in maintaining vigil over remote and strategic locations, serving as the frontline of security operations. The LoPs are instrumental in anti-poaching efforts, ensuring the protection of marine and terrestrial ecosystems from illegal exploitation. Their presence strengthens maritime security by monitoring vessel movements, preventing unauthorised intrusions, and safeguarding coastal and territorial waters," she said.

The LoPs contribute significantly to border security by deterring smuggling, illegal immigration, and other transnational crimes, the officer said.

Manned by dedicated personnel, these posts enhance situational awareness, facilitate rapid response to security threats, and uphold commitment to protecting both natural resources and national sovereignty, she added.

"By integrating renewable energy solutions, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police reaffirm the dedication to environmental responsibility and the welfare of personnel stationed in challenging terrains," Sugathan said.

She said this sustainable advancement not only enhances law enforcement efficiency but also aligns with the broader goal of reducing carbon footprint in remote policing operations.