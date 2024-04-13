Andaman Police launches a chatbot to handle cybercrime cases

Port Blair, Apr 13 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar (ANI) Police have come out with a state-of-the-art chatbot to engage the general public with law enforcement agencies in tackling and raising awareness related to cyber crime cases in the archipelago, an officer said.

Named 'Island's Cyber Saarthi' – the chatbot (a computer programme which enables a person to interact via text or voice message with the digital device) was the brainchild of the Director General of Police of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Devesh Chandra Srivastava.

It was executed by Superintendent of Police, CID, Rajeev Ranjan along with a team of young officers including Lakshay Pandey, DSP, Cyber Cell.

As per statistics available with the ANI police, in 2023 and 2024 (till March) a total of 60 cyber-related cases were registered in the entire islands.

Speaking to PTI, the DGP, said, "I would like to commend the ANI police for achieving a significant milestone in law enforcement technology with the introduction of the chatbot. This cutting-edge tool marks a groundbreaking advancement, positioning the union territory as a leader in technological innovation in tackling cyber crimes. This underscores our unwavering commitment to embracing innovation in the digital era." To access Island's Cyber Saarthi' one has to scan a QR code which will direct the user to the chatbot, where any citizens can seek advice, ask questions or lodge complaints directly related to cybercrime through text or voice messages.

"It is a user-friendly interface, which provides a comprehensive platform for individuals to access cybercrime prevention tips, report incidents, and seek assistance from ANI Police seamlessly.

This cyber chatbot will surely play a crucial role in combating fake news, particularly during elections by providing accurate information, fact-checking of dubious claims, and promoting cyber literacy amongst voters. It can answer questions and show where to find trustworthy news, the SP said.

"This helps people know the facts and be better informed during elections, thereby keeping elections free and fair," Ranjan said.

This chatbot will also serve as a proactive agent in combating cyber threats by facilitating the reporting of spam calls, lost or stolen mobile phones, and offering real-time guidance. PTI SN SN RG