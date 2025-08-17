Andaman: Port warning sounded due to cyclonic circulation, tourists urged to stay away from sea

Port Blair, Aug 17 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration has issued a warning for ports in the archipelago, due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify from Sunday evening, officials said.

A ‘Local Cautionary Signal-3’ port warning has been issued in the wake of the weather system, which is likely to cause heavy rainfall till Monday, they said.

“We have state-of-the-art facilities, quick response team and advanced equipment to deal with various emergencies on land and water. We have also issued public advisories as per IMD’s instructions, and tourists have been asked to stay away from the sea for their safety,” said a senior official at the Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS), Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The local administration has asked fishermen, ships, small boats and trawlers to not venture into the sea in all three districts – South Andaman, North and Middle Andaman, Nicobar – till Monday as a precautionary measure.

“The safety of passengers and vessels is the top priority of the directorate... All commuters and tourists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience,” an official statement said.

A senior IMD official said heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday and Monday, accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and lightning.

“The sea condition is also likely to be rough to very rough,” he added. PTI SN RBT