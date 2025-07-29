Andaman seeks UNESCO World Heritage tag for four sites that include India's only active volcano

Port Blair, Jul 29 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar administration has proposed the inclusion of four natural landmarks in the islands for inclusion in the Tentative Lists of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, he said the administration is also collaborating with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to develop them as geo-heritage tourism hotspots.

Among these sites are Barren Island, which holds the distinction of being India's only active volcano, and Narcondam Island, known for the rare and endemic Narcondam Hornbill bird.

The mud volcanoes of Baratang, a geological rarity with the potential to evolve into wellness and eco-tourism attractions akin to South Korea's Jeju Island, and the natural bridge at Shaheed Dweep, a striking rock formation that draws thousands of visitors, are the other two sites.

Kumar said the initiative is aimed at highlighting the region's rich geological and ecological legacy.

"We have taken several new initiatives to promote tourism across the islands. This includes tapping into our heritage sites, those that reflect our history, biodiversity, and way of life," he said.

"These sites are already drawing visitors, but we now aim to develop them in a more structured, sustainable, and internationally recognised manner," he added.

Kumar said the administration has joined hands with the GSI to ensure scientific documentation, infrastructure development, and responsible tourism planning for these sites.

"The goal is to bring global attention to these geological treasures while uplifting the local economy and strengthening conservation efforts," he said.

"Through this effort, not only will tourists gain deeper insight into our natural heritage, but local communities will also benefit economically. This is a unique, integrated initiative that broadens the scope of tourism in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," he said. PTI SN SN SOM