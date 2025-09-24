Andaman theatre festival to celebrate India’s literary diversity, showcase social themes

Port Blair, Sep 24 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Administration will be organising a theatre festival here on September 25-26, in a bid to highlight the art form as a powerful medium for social reflection, officials said.

The festival is open to cultural associations and theatre groups from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for stage adaptations in Hindi of renowned Indian literature, they said.

“This initiative aims to highlight the richness of Indian literature and the power of theatre as a medium for social reflection and artistic expression. It will also give a platform to the Islanders to show their talent,” Tourism Secretary Jyoti Kumari told PTI.

“Theatre is a powerful way of opening a dialogue on social issues, to adopt new and innovative ideas. It has a potential for a social change in the right direction. We all know how Safdar Hashmi’s ‘Aurat’ (on gender equality) and Marathi play ‘Stand Up Vinod’ (on mental health) created an impact in our society. We are confident that a large number of people will come forward to participate in the event,” she said.

As per a notification issued by the Department of Art and Culture, Andaman and Nicobar Administration, each participating group is required to submit a complete script/screenplay for review and approval. The duration of each play should be between 40-60 minutes.

Selected entries will be showcased during the festival, offering performers a platform to engage audiences with meaningful narratives and dynamic stagecraft. The department will provide venue arrangements, basic stage setup, and promotional support to all participating groups.

“In addition to literary adaptations, original plays based on current social themes — education, gender equality, mental health, and environmental awareness —are welcome,” the tourism secretary said.

“This festival promises to be a celebration of India’s literary diversity and a tribute to the timeless art of storytelling through theatre,” she added. PTI SN RBT