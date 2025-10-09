Andaman to manufacture 'goat milk soap' involving tribal community

Port Blair, Oct 9 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Island administration has launched production of 'goat milk soap' through start-ups involving the local tribal communities, an official said.

Initially, the administration is planning to make 150-200 soaps a month, but later it will increase the production depending on the availability of goat milk, the official said.

"These soaps will be marketed through our government emporiums as a gift hamper. It will be packed in attractive boxes with a brief introduction about the product and its benefits written on it," he said.

"Goat milk contains adequate fat, which makes it the perfect ingredient for soap production with good consistency. The goat milk soaps are more moisturising and nourishing. We add virgin coconut oil and natural essence. No water is used to make this soap," the official said.

Andaman local goat and Teressa goat breeds are known for their good-quality milk, and soap made from it is considered good for skin.

About its medicinal benefits, he said, "It contains a mineral called selenium, which is good to prevent skin cancer. Another component available is lactic acid, which helps control acne, it has anti-ageing properties and is antimicrobial." The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AHVS) has taken several initiatives to increase the goat milk production for making soaps as well as for making cheese.

"The initiative aimed to conserve the germplasm of the Andaman goat, promote its rearing, and empower tribal women with skills for economic growth and improved family nutrition," he said.

"The whole initiative of making soaps and cheese is inspired by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for 'vocal for local'. It is true that this is the best way to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India)," he said.