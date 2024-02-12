Andaman tops in distributing maximum joining letters in first, third round of rozgar mela: Official

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands topped the country in distributing maximum number of appointment letters in the first and third round of ‘Rozgar Mela’ (employment fair) held on September 26, 2023 and on Monday (February 12, 2024), an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed nearly one lakh appointment letters to newly recruited individuals under the ‘rozgar mela’ through video conferencing across 47 locations.

"And, out of all the 47 locations, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has managed to elbow other states and UTs in securing the top position in distributing maximum number of appointment letters in the first (865 joining letters) and third (2,721 joining letters) round of ‘Rozgar Mela’," C Arvind, secretary (Personnel), Andaman and Nicobar Islands, told PTI.

The archipelago stood third (in terms of distributing appointment letters to the newly recruited individuals) in the second (258 joining letters) round of ‘Rozgar Mela’ held in November 30, 2023.

The ‘rozgar mela’ was held at Netaji Stadium here on Monday.

Minister of state (commerce and industry) Som Prakash, who was the chief guest on the occasion, appreciated the efforts made by UT administration under the leadership of PM Modi for organizing Rozgar Melas at such a mass scale.

He mentioned that Andaman and Nicobar Islands are the 'Karma-Bhoomi' of freedom fighters where even people from Punjab have made sacrifices and played pivotal role in the freedom struggle.

"It’s a fact that India under PM Modi Ji has become fifth largest economy surpassing many developed countries like England and will soon become the third largest economy globally by surpassing Japan and Germany," Prakash said.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshav Chandra, chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, expressed his gratitude towards Modi and Lt. Governor Admiral (Retired) DK Joshi and said under their concerted directions and guidance, the recruitment process could be made so seamless and successful.

He also expressed his sincere thanks to Prakash for gracing the function.

Local MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Dr TS Ashok Kumar, principal chief conservator of forests, DGP Devesh Chandra Srivastava and senior officers and employees of the administration also present during the occasion. PTI SN SN MNB