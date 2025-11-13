Port Blair: To promote eco-adventure tourism, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands government is going to organise 'Island Trekking Festival' at Mount Harriet (now known as Mount Manipur), which is the third-highest peak in the archipelago, on November 15, an official said.

The Tourism department is organising the festival with the assistance of the Environment and Forests department and MY Bharat (an online youth leadership and social engagement platform).

"The event aims to promote eco-adventure tourism, encourage local youth participation in highlighting the islands' natural beauty and historical heritage. It also seeks to inspire local youth to take up eco-guiding and adventure guiding as a means of self-employment, in line with the administration's vision for sustainable tourism development," he said.

Participation will be limited to 50 persons (first batch), including local youth, trekking enthusiasts, tour operators, and tourists. The first 50 registered participants will be selected for the trek, and a participation certificate will be issued by the tourism department to all selected participants.

Mount Manipur is one of the most scenic and historically significant trekking routes in South Andaman. During the Anglo-Manipur war in 1891, Maharaja Kulachandra Singh, along with 22 freedom fighters, were exiled to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"In 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the archipelago, renamed Mount Harriet as Mount Manipur to honour the brave freedom fighters of Manipur and their connection with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Therefore, due to its historic value, we have decided to organise this festival here," the senior tourism department official said.