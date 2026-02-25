Andaman tribal home guards felicitated for drug haul

Sri Vijaya Puram, Feb 25 (PTI) Police in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have felicitated two home guard volunteers for recovering 6.9 kg methamphetamine from a remote jungle, in the first instance of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group members contributing to a major narcotics seizure, officials said.

DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal felicitated Raja and Jhaj during a special ceremony on Tuesday for their “pivotal role” in detecting and recovering 6.97 kg methamphetamine near Pagla Mundi under Hut Bay police station on January 16.

Methamphetamine, also called ‘crazy drug’, is a highly addictive drug, which is banned in India.

"This is the first instance of members from PVTG being inducted into active field operations and contributing to a major narcotics seizure. Their familiarity with the local terrain, better understanding of jungles, alertness, keen observation, and active participation significantly aided the detection and recovery of the concealed contraband," Dhaliwal told PTI.

"Their timely support and involvement reflect the growing strength of inclusive and community-integrated policing in the Islands,” he said.

The DGP presented the home guard volunteers with a cash reward of Rs 10,000 each along with a Commendation Certificate.

The semi-nomadic Onge tribes are largely confined to the Dugong Creek. PTI SN RBT