Andamans govt sets sights on underwater Guinness World Records

Port Bair, Jun 16 (PTI) The tourism department of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is gearing up to take a shot at the underwater Guinness World Records in a bid to showcase the archipelago as a top diving destination, officials said.

Lt Governor Admiral (Retired) D K Joshi has initiated discussions with officials concerned and other stakeholders to materialise the plan, they said.

“This place is surrounded with beautiful beaches, tropical rainforest and mountains and I think it’s a perfect destination to trigger the adrenaline rush,” said Vishwendra, Secretary, Directorate of Information, Publicity and Tourism Office (IP&T), Port Blair.

“The objective of this exercise is to put Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the global diving destination list and promote tourism. In addition to the waterfront and beach activities, endeavour will be made to popularise the diving terrain and highlight the unparalleled opportunities for diving and adventure tourism in this Indian Ocean rim,” he said.

The IP&T is studying all the previous Guinness World Records in this domain to finalise the categories before applying, the official said.

The applicant will be the local administration, which will be supported by the Andaman Nicobar Command, Andaman Chamber of Commerce, certifying agencies like the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), Scuba Schools International (SSI) and National Institute of Watersports (NIWS), among others, he said.

The entire exercise will be monitored by Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Commander-In-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN).

“We have one of the best scuba destinations in the world… I would like to request adventure enthusiasts and those who believe in living life on the edge to please make a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to dive deeper and deeper,” Vishwendra added. PTI SN RBT