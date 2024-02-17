Andamans MP receives Sansad Ratna Award for third time in row

Port Blair, Feb 17 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma on Saturday received the Sansad Ratna Award for the third consecutive year.

Five MPs received the award for their outstanding performance, at a function held at New Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

Apart from the Congress' Andamans MP, BJP's Sukanta Majumdar and Sudheer Gupta, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde and NCP's Amol Ramsing Kolhe also received the award.

A source in the Andamans MP office stated that Sharma had raised many issues for the betterment of the archipelago and its people, and had not only participated in parliamentary debates but also demonstrated a high level of professionalism in discharging his responsibilities as a lawmaker.

Among the issues raised by him in the House were filling up of nearly 10,000 government job vacancies in the islands, AIIMS for the Union territory, sending of specialist doctors to the archipelago on deputation, ultrasound facility in all PHCs, provision of 200 sq metres of land for all landless people in the islands, establishment of a central university and laying of optical fibres from Puri to Diglipur, the source said.

He also raised the issues of the creation of the Andaman and Nicobar Service Commission, the construction of an alternate highway along the coastline, building a bridge from Minnie Bay to Mithakhari and the introduction of the Udaan scheme in the islands, the source said.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, the MP said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious Sansad Ratna Award for the third consecutive year. This recognition belongs not just to me, but to each and every islander who trusted me to represent their voice in Parliament. The journey doesn't end here. With the unwavering support of my people, I stand firm in my resolve to fight for a brighter future for all islanders." "Over the past five years, I have relentlessly fought for the issues that matter most to our island community. Filling vacant posts, establishing AIIMS, improving healthcare access, and securing land rights are just a few of the countless areas where I have strived to make a difference. This award serves as a powerful validation of our collective efforts and reaffirms my commitment to continue serving you with even greater dedication," he said.

"While this recognition is personally gratifying, it also carries a heavier responsibility. It compels me to push even harder, raise even more critical issues, and deliver even more concrete results for our beloved Andaman and Nicobar Islands," he added.

The Sansad Ratna Award, considered one of the highest honours for parliamentarians, is bestowed upon those who exhibit exemplary dedication and competence in their roles. PTI SN SN ACD