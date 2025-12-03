Andaman's Pahargaon police station ranked second best in country

Sri Vijaya Puram, Dec 3 (PTI) Despite limited resources, challenging geographical location and difficult terrain, the Pahargaon police station in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been adjudged the second best in the country by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Director-General of Police HS Dhaliwal said it was a proud moment for the force.

"The MHA announced the national ranking of police stations at the recently-concluded DGP/IGP Conference in Raipur. It gives me immense pleasure to share that Pahargaon police station in South Andaman district has achieved a remarkable distinction by securing the second rank at the all-India level in this prestigious assessment," he told PTI.

"They examined everything, including public feedback, crime rate, corruption, community policing, assistance in case of SOS, and coastal security. This recognition is the result of a rigorous, objective, and multi-layered evaluation process conducted by the MHA, using standardised national indicators," he said.

Among the other parameters evaluated were FIR disposal and charge-sheeting efficiency, the DGP said.

"Service delivery and public-friendliness are key factors, with criteria like accessibility and responsiveness of police personnel, their behaviour and discipline, and ease of registering complaints being assessed," he said.

Dhaliwal said the police station has created a dedicated room for women and child complainants.

"The police station has a dedicated juvenile welfare officer, women's help desk, and has deployed sub-inspector-ranked officers as 'school officers' who monitor illegal activities near schools," he said.

The DGP said the police station also has a dedicated coastal security officer, who interacts with the fishing community and carries out patrolling in the waters, he said.

"Achieving the second position among thousands of police stations across India demonstrates that high-quality policing is driven by discipline, leadership, and commitment, rather than size or resources," he asserted.

Ghazipur police station in Delhi has secured the first spot in the ranking.