Andamans record 63.9 per cent turnout

Port Blair, Apr 19 (PTI) An estimated 63.9 per cent of the total 3.15 lakh voters in Andaman and Nicobar Islands exercised their franchise on Friday for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Union territory, officials said.

Polling was conducted peacefully and no untoward incident was reported, they said.

Nicobar district recorded a turnout of 72.7 per cent, while it was 72.8 in North and Middle Andaman and 59.59 in South Andaman.

Brisk polling was reported during morning and evening hours.

"Despite sweltering heat, people were seen in long queues at various polling stations to cast their votes. There was enthusiasm both among first-time and elderly voters," Chief Electoral Officer B S Jaglan told PTI.

Particular Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) Shompens, Great Andamanese and Onges enthusiastically participated in the polling process.

Shompens of Nicobar District exercised their voting rights for the first time.

In all, 12 candidates, including two women and five independents, are in the fray.

The key contest is between BJP's Bishnu Pada Ray and Congress' Kuldeep Rai Sharma, the sitting MP.

The Andaman Nicobar Islands parliamentary constituency covers three districts and nine tehsils. PTI SN SN ACD